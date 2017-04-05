600 customers in one day

MORE than 600 hungry customers were served by a fast food restaurant in celebration of its anniversary.

Subway in Gosport showed its appreciation for the local community last Wednesday by offering free subs with the purchase of a drink.

Shaun Mulligan, store manager, said: ‘We had great fun and loved showing all the hungry people of Gosport just how much they mean to us. It was great to meet the local community and show them just how much we care about feeding them.’

Rick Fuller, area manager, said: ‘I’ve worked for Subway for a number of years and have seen a lot of customer appreciation days, however never before have I seen such a great turnout.

‘I would like to thank the people of Gosport. We are proud to be part of your community and it was amazing to see just how much you supported us on this special day.’