A nice cup of community coffee at the new Costa in Hilsea

The opening of Costa coffee shop in London Road, Hilsea, brought eight new jobs and a £500 donation to Hilsea LDD Youth Club

Costa presented a cheque to Hilsea LDD Youth Club for �500 at the official opening of the coffee shop

Deputy Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Lee Mason, opens the coffee shop

