A Spartan charity task sees pubs join forces

More than 300 managers and team members from Stonegate Pub Company’s southern region are preparing for a mammoth fundraising journey into the City of London.

Local licensees are joining forces in what is being dubbed a ‘Spartan Journey’ in a bid to raise more than £100,000 for Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice.

The employees will dress in Spartan regalia and set off on a 12.5-mile walk from the Danson Stables pub in Bexleyheath on July 30. The teams plan to arrive at The Alice in Houndsditch pub, their final stop, some six or so hours later.

Several pubs in Hampshire are ready to take part in the event, including The Ferryboat Inn pub in Hayling Island.

Stonegate area manager and organiser Adam Stothart said: ‘We see the tremendous amount of courage these young children have in fighting life-limiting conditions and thought it appropriate to honour that bravery dressing as Spartans. We will also be fundraising en route to add to the sponsorship money our teams across the south have already raised.’

Daisy Wilson from Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice said: ‘We are delighted that the Stonegate pubs in the south have chosen Noah’s Ark as the beneficiary for their fundraising. It is through support and donations that we help to ensure families are able to live life as fully as possible by providing support for those who have children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.’

To donate to the cause, visit the Just Giving page for your local pub.