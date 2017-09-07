Search

Accountancy firm makes two new appointments

Newly appointed payroll manager Amy Whitehouse
AN accountancy firm has made two new appointments to strengthen its senior team.

Martin Day has joined HWB as a tax manager, coming from a top 10 accountancy practice and Amy Whitehouse has been newly appointed as payroll manager, coming from South Downs College in Waterlooville.

On her new role, Amy said: ‘I’m really looking forward to working with such a high-calibre team to provide payroll solutions for a wide variety of businesses across the region.’

Martin also expressed his delight over his new position, saying: ‘HWB is a highly-respected accountancy firm. I’m delighted to join their tax team.’