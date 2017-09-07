Accountancy firm makes two new appointments

Have your say

AN accountancy firm has made two new appointments to strengthen its senior team.

Martin Day has joined HWB as a tax manager, coming from a top 10 accountancy practice and Amy Whitehouse has been newly appointed as payroll manager, coming from South Downs College in Waterlooville.

On her new role, Amy said: ‘I’m really looking forward to working with such a high-calibre team to provide payroll solutions for a wide variety of businesses across the region.’

Martin also expressed his delight over his new position, saying: ‘HWB is a highly-respected accountancy firm. I’m delighted to join their tax team.’