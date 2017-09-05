Accountants widen UK reach with new merger

A COSHAM-based business has widened its scope with a successful merger.

Taylorcocks accountancy firm has merged with Trythorn and Hall Accountants based in Wallington, Surrey.

The combined businesses will now work as Taylorcocks (Croydon) Limited.

Established in 1992, Taylorcocks now has 10 partners and employs over 100 staff, providing its tax, audit and business advisory services to 2,500 clients across central and southern England.

Managing partner Richard Keyes said: ‘I am delighted that Trythorn and Hall have decided to join forces with us, to create a dynamic upscaled local presence which meets the needs of SMEs in and around Croydon. This merger significantly enhances the capability of the Taylorcocks group and we very much look forward to welcoming them on board.’

Vicky Hall, partner of Trythorn and Hall said: ‘It is great that we are becoming part of a much larger organisation that will provide expert knowledge whilst still being able to retain the personal service that our clients appreciate.’