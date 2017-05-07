Air traffic controllers spark interest in Stem

MORE than 1,000 children from schools around the Solent region attended an event to inspire them into science, technology, engineering and maths careers.

The Big Bang event saw students, aged between 10 and 16, meet air traffic control engineers from Nats, which is based in Swanwick, as well as more than 50 employers, industry exhibitors, universities and colleges.

The event took place in the Hilton at The Ageas Bowl and was part of Nats’ early careers recruitment scheme.

Vicky Newhouse, who heads up the scheme, said: ‘It’s so important for young people to feel engaged and inspired about Stem subjects.

She added: ‘Events like the Big Bang give industry leaders like us the opportunity to show students the real life implementation of their classroom learning.’