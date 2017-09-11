‘Aircraft carrier has already been a major boost for Portsmouth’

ONE of the county’s top business leaders has said the arrival of HMS Queen Elizabeth has been a ‘major boost’ for Portsmouth’s economy.

Maureen Frost, chief executive of the Hampshire Chamber of Commerce, said the warship had already boosted the area’s coffers.

Not only has a surge of visitors benefited the economy, she said the carrier was also providing more much-needed work for the area’s defence firms and maritime companies.

She said: ‘The arrival of HMS Queen Elizabeth has been a major boost for Portsmouth and the surrounding area.

‘The arrival received significant television coverage showing Portsmouth as a place to visit not just to see the aircraft carrier but in respect of its other tourist attractions.

‘Visitor numbers and hotel bookings over the past month reflect this.

‘Visitors continue to arrive to view the ship but there is also ongoing benefit in terms of supply chain work to the ship which will benefit local businesses and provide ongoing maintenance work for the dockyard.’