Airport named in top three

A survey has named Southampton Ariport as the third best airport in the UK.

The report by Which? awarded the airport four stars for its queues for bag drop, queues at security, queues at passport control, baggage reclaim and staff.

The airport rated higher than Bournemouth and London City Airport in the ‘fewer than 10 million passengers a year’ category, with a customer score of 75 per cent. Managing director of Southampton Airport, Dave Lees, said: ‘We are over the moon to receive such a high rating from our passengers in the most recent Which? Survey. Our passengers are at the heart of everything that we do here at the airport and our priority is to provide an easy, fast and friendly journey for them.

‘We would like to thank everyone who has travelled through the airport for rating us the third best airport in the UK.’.