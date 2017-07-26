Airport ready for busy summer

SOUTHAMPTON Airport is preparing for its busiest summer on record as more than 430,000 passengers are due to travel through this month and next.

The figure sees a 1.5 per cent increase on the same period last year. Passenger numbers for July have been forecast to reach 216,099, compared to last year’s 207,631.

The airport has been investing in the site to prepare for the increase in traffic, ensuring that passenger journeys remain easy, fast and friendly.

New features at the airport will include parallel loading in the security area, a new Border Force desk and a new WH Smith Tech Express kiosk in the departure lounge.

Managing director Dave Lees said: ‘We are looking forward to our busiest summer ever, which comes just after we surpassed the two million passenger milestone back in April.

‘It is great to see so many people flying local this year.’