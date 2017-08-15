Alex is first entrant in this year’s JP South Hair and Beauty Awards

Have your say

After launching the JP South Hair and Beauty Awards last week, we have had our first entrant.

Alex Cook of Wispers in Wickham has entered Stylist of the Year.

Alex has worked at the hair salon for two years as a senior creative stylist.

She has been in the industry for seven years and said: ‘I started my apprenticeship in a salon in Locks Heath called Room 8 and then did my advanced training in London.’

The 24 year-old trained for a few months in advanced cutting at the Harrington training centre.

She said: ‘My favourite cutting style is creative and anything that is a bit different.

‘I like very edgy styles with blunt cuts.’

In 2011, Alex was nominated for Junior Stylist of the Year.

She added: ‘I won the Junior Stylist of the Year a few years ago and I thought I would enter this year as a senior stylist and give it a go as I have done some different things since then.

‘It was pretty amazing to win as I was just starting out then and it was such a career boost.’

Alex is also excited about the upcoming awards ceremony, which this year will be held at the Hilton Brighton Metropole in Brighton on Saturday, November 4.

She said: ‘The evening of the event is amazing and it is always nice to see all the local salons and what you are up against in the categories.’

Back at the salon, Alex teaches five trainees about different cutting techniques.

One of her trainees, Olivia Hurst, said: ‘She is really helpful and is always enthusiastic, making learning more fun.’

The 18-year-old added: ‘She should 100 per cent win because she is absolutely amazing at cutting.’

Awards organiser Liz Parker said: ‘We were thrilled to receive our first entry so quickly.

‘Congratulations to Alex for her past success and it is great to have her back again.

‘The awards are an ideal opportunity for hair and beauty businesses to raise their profiles.

‘We are looking forward to entries flooding in.’

To enter, download the entry pack which contains the rules, criteria and entry form, from jpsouthevents.co.uk or email jpsouthhairandbeautyawards@jpress.co.uk

The closing date for entries is Friday, September 22.