Alternative travel for Southern strike

With the ASLEF drivers’ three day strike commencing this morning, Southern Rail has reminded passengers to travel only if it is essential.

No Southern services will be operational today, Wednesday or Friday, with limited bus links between affected stations.

Bus services will be available to those with no alternative but to travel with Southern Rail, which will connect to other train services.

In Hampshire, these buses will run between Chichester and Havant.

Southern advise to work from home if possible.

Southern’s passenger service director, Angie Doll, said: ‘We are deeply sorry for the unnecessary and unwarranted disruption this dispute is causing.

‘The unions’ response is utterly disproportionate, causing misery to 300,000 passengers a day across the South East and untold damage to the regional economy.

‘This dispute is pointless. It is time the union stopped abusing their power.’