Amazon invites firms to enter national awards

NOMINATIONS for this year’s Amazon Growing Business Awards have now been opened and one of last year’s winners is urging local businesses to get involved.

Feefo, a software company in Petersfield, took home the Digital Business of the Year accolade at the 2016 ceremony.

Organised by Real Business, sponsored by Amazon and supported by CBI, the event launched in 1999 and aims to recognise and celebrate small-to-medium-enterprise and entrepreneurial successes.

Previous winners have included companies such as Innocent, Lovefilm and Fever-Tree. Previous guests of honour include Bill Gates, Gordon Brown and Stelios Haji-Ioannou.

Amazon has spoken about its passion to support local businesses whether large or small and Feefo’s CEO Andrew Mabbutt has stated that they have really seen the benefit of their win.

Andrew said: ‘We were extremely proud and honoured to receive the award. We have been working hard ever since to ensure we provide our clients with remarkable insights into their own businesses.

‘This year we will see more exciting developments than in the previous seven combined, as our commitment to introducing new technologies for our clients’ long-term success remains at the forefront of our strategy.’

Local companies are now able to be put forward for nomination and the sponsors and previous winners are urging all businesses, regardless of size or stage operation, to put themselves forward.

Nominations close in September and the ceremony will take place in London in November.

Amazon UK country manager Doug Gurr said: ‘I’d really encourage companies of all shapes and sizes to enter and showcase their fantastic performance to the nation.’