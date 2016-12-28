Anger as mum banned from Asda deliveries

A MUM has spoken of her fury after Asda black-listed her from its deliveries in a row over an assault at her block of flats.

Odette Landy, who lives in Gaza House, in Nashe Way, Fareham, says she is reeling after the supermarket banned her from using its home delivery service due to an alleged attack.

The 35-year-old was struck off from ordering after a delivery driver claimed she was shoved by one of two people who were on Ms Landy’s balcony.

However Ms Landy strenuously denies that it was her – or that she had anything to do with the incident.

She said: ‘I am really not happy. I am shocked that a company that huge could treat me like this.

‘I was a regular customer and shopped online every week. I work full-time and I am a single parent of two children so it was convenient for me to shop online.’

Ms Landy said a manager at the Fareham store told her they would no longer be delivering to her first-floor flat after the alleged incident on November 7.

He said a delivery driver had complained she had been pushed by somebody at Ms Landy’s flat, after being verbally abused for asking them to help her up the stairs with the order as she had a bad back.

The mum-of-two said: ‘If this incident happened, which I doubt it did, it had nothing to do with me and if they are thinking of the safety of their drivers, then why did they deliver to me several weeks after?

‘I feel personally slandered and penalised for something that either didn’t happen or had nothing to do with me.

‘If the driver had asked me to help as she had a bad back, I would have helped her, even though she shouldn’t be working anyway. I think the police should have been involved if this incident happened.’

She said she has now taken her custom to Tesco, and added. ‘I will never again use Asda.’

An Asda spokesman confirmed that it was just Ms Landy’s flat that has been affected by the ban.

They said: ‘We always want to provide the best service to our customers and the decision to stop delivering to a customer’s home is always the last resort.

‘However, we take the safety of our colleagues incredibly seriously and do not tolerate abuse of any kind.’