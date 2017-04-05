Animals are the stars in new awards scheme

ANIMALS will take centre stage as an awards scheme launches in Portsmouth.

The Animal Star Awards were due to be officially launched tonight at an event at Portsmouth Guildhall,

Yesterday organiser Mary Burgess met with Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Councillor David Fuller as he showed his support for the scheme.

Animal lover Mary said she wanted to create an awards brand ‘to recognise animals and people who love them and whose lives wouldn’t be the same without them.’

Anneka Svenska from Green World TV will give a talk tonight about the work she does through her foundation Angels for the Innocent.

There will also be a raffle with donations to three animal charities.

Nominations for the awards and their 16 categories will open in November. For more, go to animalstarawards.com