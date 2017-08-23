Annual used boat show returns for its 38th year

Have your say

SWANWICK Marina’s used boat show will return next month for its 38th year, running alongside the Southampton Boat Show.

Between September 15 and 24 boat brands will showcase pre-owned sail and powerboats in an extensive in water and onshore display.

Ancasta International Boat Sales, Clipper Marine and Princess Motor Yacht Sales are just a few of the first boat brands to be revealed for this year’s show.

The event takes place from 10am until 6pm and for more information visit premiermarinas.com/usedboatshow