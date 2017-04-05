Apartments named by builder

HOUSEBUILDER McCarthy & Stone has announced the names of its new assisted living and retirement developments in Southsea.

The names for the blocks on South Parade, Southsea, have been inspired by the area’s history.

Tudor Rose Court will comprise 66 assisted living apartments for the over-70s, and Savoy House will see a further 31 retirement apartments for the over-60s.

Tudor Rose Court takes its name from the discoveries made when raising the Mary Rose ship. Savoy House is named in honour of the Savoy Café and Ballroom, which previously occupied the site.

Marketing director Julie Ward said: ‘It was important for us to select names that would not only be memorable, but would also resonate with both Southsea residents and McCarthy and Stone homeowners. Our chosen names serve to acknowledge the area’s rich history.’