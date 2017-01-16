Apprentice accolade

AN APPRENTICE at a Havant manufacturing firm has been praised by MP Alan Mak after scooping a top prize for outstanding achievement.

Beth Stephens won the The Alex Zemenides Apprentice of the Year Award at a ceremony run by the PETA Training and Consultancy Service. It recognised her ‘exceptional’ work for Smartlouvre.

Since starting at the blinds manufacturer in Brockhampton Lane, Beth has taken on extra responsibility, and been given the role of office manager.

She beat 350 apprentices from across the south to take the accolade.

Mr Mak said: ‘Having met Beth to congratulate her, it’s clear she has an amazing passion for business and she thoroughly deserves to be recognised as one of the area’s top apprentices.’

Beth said: ‘I was delighted to win. It was great to show Alan around.’