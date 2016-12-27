Apprentice honoured for his work

HARDWORKING apprentice Robert Salmon has been named as one of Veolia’s Apprentices of the Year 2016.

The 20-year-old, who is an electro and mechanical engineering apprentice at Veolia in Portsmouth, was recognised by the resource management company for his dedication and work over the past two-and-half years.

The company hosted its National Apprentice of the Year awards at the House of Commons to honour the 300 apprentices it employs.

Robert said: ‘Throughout my time at Veolia in Portsmouth, I have worked alongside the maintenance technicians learning from them and transferring the knowledge gained to allow me to work under minimum supervision.

‘I’ve assisted with a complete refurbishment of the APCR Silo hydraulics, installed new super heater slide valves and rebuilt our waste grabber. It’s been great.’