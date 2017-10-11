Apprentices are wanted

NEW apprentices are being sought by a building firm.

Housebuilder Barratt Homes is touring Hampshire in a bid to encourage young people to consider apprenticeships.

The company, which employs apprentices across the region, hopes to inspire more school and college leavers to consider apprenticeships as an alternative career path.

Anthony Dimmick, community liaison manager at Barratt, said: ‘Apprenticeships provide such a brilliant opportunity for young people who want to get stuck straight in and start learning their trade in a hands-on way. They get the benefit of academic learning at college, as well as vital on-site experience from people who have been doing the job for many years.’

For details, see barratthomes.co.uk