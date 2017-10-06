Apprentices at Daedalus given surprise visit by Gosport MP

APPRENTICES at a business park site were given a surprise after their MP dropped by for a visit.

Caroline Dinenage, Gosport MP visited Daedalus in Lee-on-the-Solent on Wednesday to catch up on the works being carried out at Daedalus Business Park and the new Civil Engineering Training Centre (CETC).

Daedalus Park opened in July with all but one of the 30 industrial units at the site now occupied by aviation, engineering and manufacturing businesses.

The CETC, which offers intensive 20-week construction and groundwork apprenticeships, was opened earlier this year following a partnership between Solent Civil Engineering Employers’ Group and Fareham College.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘It was great to see the recent developments at Daedalus and to meet the first intake of apprentices at the CETC.

‘The site is set to create even more jobs, allowing more people to work locally and taking cars off the road at peak times.

‘I firmly believe that the success of Daedalus is crucial to the future of our local economy. There is still much more to be done to see the site reach its full potential including the redevelopment of the waterfront park of the site.’

More information on Daedalus Business Park is at daedaluspark.co.uk.