Apprentices make the grade

APPRENTICES working at a discount supermarket chain have formally completed their three-year store apprenticeship programme.

A ceremony was held at Aldi’s distribution centre in Swindon to mark their graduation to management positions.

Aldi launched its apprenticeship programme in 2012 and has now created more than 1,000 permanent jobs for young people interested in pursuing a management career in retail.

During the ceremony, Liam Thompson, 19, from Portsmouth, received his apprenticeship certificate, after being awarded a deputy store manager position.

John Richardson, regional managing director, said: ‘The ceremony was a great opportunity to recognise the hard work which our apprentices put in over the past three years. Successful apprentices like Liam emphasise the realistic prospect of a position at the end of the scheme.’