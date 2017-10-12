Apprenticeship scheme keen to tip gender scales

HOUSEBUILDER Barratt Homes is touring Hampshire to promote its apprenticeship campaign.

The company employs apprentices from across the region and is currently travelling across the south, approaching school and college leavers to consider the scheme as an alternative career path.

The firm hopes to increase the number of young people joining the construction industry through its ‘earn while you learn’ apprenticeship programme and dedicated training schemes.

The team regularly attends career and job fairs to shout about the benefits and the company’s previous successful candidates.

Anthony Dimmick, community liaison manager, said: ‘Apprenticeships provide such a brilliant opportunity for young people who want to get stuck straight in and start learning their trade in a hands-on way.

‘They get the benefit of academic learning at college, as well as vital on-site experience from people who have been doing the job for many years. It’s a winning mix.

‘We’re particularly keen to encourage more girls to consider a career in the construction industry. The sector has historically suffered with a gender imbalance and we’re keen to tip the scales.’