Auction is chance for football stadium to get a new lease of life

THE former Waterlooville Social Club and Jubilee Park Stadium has been put up for auction.

The commercial property is on the market with Clive Emson Auctioneers, a land and property firm which covers units throughout Hampshire from its office in Whiteley.

Auctioneer Rob Marchant

The defunct club is set to be auctioned off at the Ageas Bowl on September 11 with a freehold guide price of £300,000.

The property firm believes that the site could be taken over by a burgeoning business or entrepreneur. It still has a lot of the older features from when the site was used as a sports and social club.

In July, 2016 Havant Borough Council was preparing for the auction and granted planning permission for change of use for the ground floor class D2 function room to a class B8 warehouse, along with a trade counter and insertion of a roller shutter door.

Auctioneer Rob Marchant spoke of the history of the once well-used Waterlooville club and encouraged a new lease of life for the building.

Rob said: ‘This is being marketed very much as a freehold commercial investment, with future potential uses including conversion to a trade counter. Planning consent has already been obtained for a trade counter, which would extend to nearly 511 sq m (5,500 sq ft), and this may well appeal to developers or retailers looking for a brand toe-hold in the area.

Speaking of its history, Rob continued: ‘Many of us played or watched the matches here over many years and the physical assets even include an old-fashioned massive lever to switch on the stadium’s floodlights. However, the final whistle has been blown on the past – it would be good to see businesses thrive on the site, providing a new lease of life.’