Auction valuations to be given for free

A MARITIME memorabilia expert is inviting people to have their potential treasures valued free of charge.

On Friday, October 19 at the Royal Maritime Club in Queen Street, Portsmouth, Charles Miller will discuss the significance of any maritime items brought to him from 10am-4pm.

Mr Miller said: ‘Whether is a painting, binoculars, ship model, telescope, book, photographs, flag, a microscope that has been in the attic for a while or even something inherited, bring it along to find out more.’

No appointment is needed to turn up to the valuation.