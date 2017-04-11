Average Briton hasn’t visited a bank branch ‘in nearly two years’

The average Briton has not stepped into a bank branch in nearly two years, a new survey has shown.

Figures also show 85 per cent of people would prefer to phone their bank or send them a message via social media instead of going into a branch if there was a problem.

Researchers at Voucher Codes Pro polled 2,918 Britons aged 18, who all said they had at least one bank account.

Nearly nine in 10 (89 per cent) respondents said they had not written a cheque in the last 12 months, while 68 per cent said they had not spoken with a branch employee face-to-face in the same time period.

When asked to estimate roughly how long it had been since they had visited their bank branch, the average response was one year and 10 months.

Out of those who responded, 65 per cent added that they felt banks were more directed towards the elderly, 55 per cent believe they will disappear from the high street within the next 10 to 15 years, and 30 per cent think the next generation will have no need for local branches at all.

Voucher Codes Pro spokesman George Charles said: ‘It’s a harsh reality that one day there’s going to be no need for actual cash.

‘Think about it; the majority of shopping these days is either done online or, in the very least, paid for by card.

‘Carrying cash just isn’t the most popular method these days.

‘Whilst there will forever be a need for banks, we may not see local branches on our high street in 5, 10 or 20 years’ time.’