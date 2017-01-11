Avoid a hefty fine and submit your tax return

SMALL businesses are being reminded they need to complete their online tax returns well before January 31, rather than risk being landed with hefty fines.

Tax specialist James Darville is urging bosses not to get distracted and miss the deadline, risking penalties from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

James Darville, who owns TaxAssist Accountants in Havant, said: ‘The January tax deadline still sneaks up on many small businesses, resulting in nearly a million UK taxpayers receiving immediate £100 penalties for missing the deadline each year.

‘This penalty applies even if they have no tax to pay, or have, in fact, already paid the tax they owe. Returns which are three months late face an additional £10 a day penalty up to a maximum of £900 and even harsher penalties are applied if the delay is over six months.

‘The future of tax collection, including replacing the annual tax return with quarterly reporting and a new points-based penalty system, are still being debated, but in the meantime we’re urging the local business community not to leave it too late.’