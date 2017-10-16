Award tops off a winning year for tech company

TECHNOLOGY firm Transalis is celebrating after receiving a top regional business award.

The Portsmouth-based company helps retailers and other businesses automate their supply chain transactions to reduce the need for costly paper documents.

Transalis was named Medium Business of the Year at the JP South Business Awards.

The team appears to be on to a winning streak as, at the beginning of the year, it was awarded Portsmouth Medium Business and Business of the Year accolades.

Judges praised Transalis for its growing customer base and for taking an innovative approach to business solutions.

The company is 15 years old and counts more than 10,000 users under its global digital platform.

Co-founder and joint managing director Aniello Sabatino said: ‘It was a really special moment when we heard the name Transalis read out and we all went up on stage.

‘It was like winning the cup-winners’ cup as the best of the best. We dedicate this award to our whole team of 27.

‘They are the ones who make it all happen. Most come from the local region. It’s fantastic that their work can be recognised in this way.’