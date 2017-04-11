Awards celebrate UK and India relationship

BUSINESSES in the south are being urged to make nominations for the 2017 Indian Awards, presented by the India Business Group.

The initiative aims to recognise outstanding UK-based individuals and organisations, which have contributed to strengthening the UK/India partnership, over the past few years.

Formerly a partner in a Hampshire law firm, Amarjit Singh, is CEO of India Business Group.

He said: ‘This inaugural awards ceremony seeks to encourage greater understanding between our two great nations by raising awareness and shining the spotlight on those individuals and organisations who have strengthened bilateral relations.’

The awards ceremony and celebratory dinner will be held on June 22 in the Houses of Parliament. It will also celebrate the 70th anniversary of India’s independence and the UK.

There are six awards categories ranging from businesses, entrepreneurs, arts & culture to special recognition. Nominations are invited by members of the public and the deadline for entries is May 1. Go to theindianawards.com.