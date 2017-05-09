Awards for women in business is open for entries

NOMINATIONS are now open for an award scheme that honours women in business.

A launch event for the newly-revamped Hampshire Venus Awards 2017 was held at the Best Western Chilworth Manor Hotel.

The awards, which previously looked at Portsmouth and Southampton as separate areas, have been rebranded as the Hampshire awards, covering a larger area.

In the new Venus region of Hampshire, nominees and applicants will be competing in up to 15 categories that include Company, Marketing and PR, Influential Woman, Employer, Customer Service, Business Mother, Executive PA, Director, Small Business, HR Manager, Employee, Entrepreneur, Musical Talent, Inspirational Woman, and Lifetime Achievement.

Gary Church, operations director of awards sponsor Peter Cooper Motor Group, said: ‘It is genuinely inspirational the role that women are taking in the local area, particularly those starting new businesses who are really breaking boundaries and setting new standards in what they do. I find that quite inspiring.’

The Hampshire Venus Awards 2017 — in association with Peter Cooper Motor Group and Wightlink — will culminate in a glamorous ceremony and gala dinner at The Spark, Southampton Solent University on Saturday, November 11.

Anyone can nominate a friend, client or family member. For more go to venusawards.co.uk/hampshire