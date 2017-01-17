Awards night for car staff

SALES and support staff at a car dealership have been honoured for their contribution to a record year at the company’s annual sales awards.

The event, which was hosted by TV presenter Natasha Kaplinsky earlier this month, recognised staff at south coast-based Hendy Group.

Chief executive Paul Hendy paid tribute to all the award winners in a year which has seen the company grow with the acquisition of Lifestyle group.

‘It’s a great night for us to come together and these awards recognise the high quality of staff we have working throughout our operations,’ he said.

Hendy operates 12 motor franchises at 25 locations in Hampshire, Sussex, Surrey, Kent and Devon together with 19 use car outlets including the Hendy Car Store in Exeter. It also has a Kia dealership in Portsmouth.