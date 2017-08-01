Awards to young apprentices and trainees

Hampshire County Council’s annual Investors in Young People Awards ceremony has given recognition to five of the county council’s very best apprentices and trainees.

Executive member for education, Councillor Peter Edgar, said: ‘Hampshire County Council values its young trainees and apprentices very highly indeed, and we are very proud to see them achieving so much.’

Alex Cowton, 18, from Waterlooville won Intermediate Apprentice of the Year for working within the library service.

Chairman of Hampshire County Council, Councillor Graham Burgess, added: ‘It is hugely encouraging to see young people clearly making the most of the opportunity they have been given through our trainee programme and apprenticeship scheme.

‘I am so pleased that the county council is able to play such an important role in opening the door for young people to get on the path to a career and, I would hope, a lifetime of fulfilling employment.’

Employers were also praised for their support of young people in education including two Portsmouth-based employers; the Mary Rose Musuem and Formaplex, a tool manufacturer.

Both were presented with a Hampshire Investor in Young People Award, for their individual schemes supporting young career-seekers with work experience, internships, and through outreach work in schools.