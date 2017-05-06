Awards will honour retail and leisure stars

OUR awards to honour the hardworking stars of the retail and leisure industry are back — bigger and better than ever for their third year.

The News Retail & Leisure Excellence Awards recognise, reward and celebrate successful retail and leisure destinations in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas and the people who work within them.

There are 11 categories to enter – ranging from apprentice of the year to manager of the year – as well as categories that recognise shops and venues of all different kinds.

Event organiser Liz Parker said: ‘These awards are back by popular demand.

‘Whether you think your team, or a member of your team, should be honoured for growth, innovation or contribution to the community – we want to hear from you.

‘You may have a high achiever of excellence within your company – an apprentice or trainee, manager or member of a team. Why not put them forward for an extra special award? Last year the awards ceremony was a magnificent celebration – and one that we want to see again.

‘Hundreds of people came to party the night away and it was great to see.

‘I hope we get some more stars come forward for this year’s scheme.’

Entries can be accepted from owners of businesses, managers and employees.

In some categories, customers or recipients of services can forward an entry.

Judging will be undertaken by a panel of experts representing the business community.

The awards have been sponsored by Cascades Shopping Centre, Whiteley Shopping Centre and Fareham Shopping Centre. Our media partner is radio station The Breeze.

The winners will be announced at a gala black tie dinner at Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday, September 16.

To enter, download an entry pack, which contains the rules and criteria, from jpsouthevents.co.uk/

The closing date for all entries is Friday, August 4.

For more details email NewsRetailAndLeisureAwards@jpress.co.uk

To sponsor a category e-mail liz.parker@thenews.co.uk or call 07803 505800.

CATEGORIES

Fashion Retailer of the Year

Non Fashion Retailer of the Year

Independent Specialist Retailer of the Year

New Retailer of the Year

Bar/Restaurant of the Year

Leisure Venue of the Year

Customer Service Award

Rising Star/Team Member of the Year

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

Manager of the Year

Community Contribution of the Year