BAE maritime director speaks after redundancy announcement

A senior director at BAE has said the defence giant may be forced to carry out compulsory redundancies to meet its 375 job cut target

David Mitchard, managing director of maritime services, has spoken out after the company announced its plan to cut 375 jobs as part of a wider plan to slash its workforce by 1,915.

It is understand that 340 of these roles are within the Portsmouth and Solent area.

Mr Mitchard told The News that the company has launched a voluntary redundancy scheme in its maritime services sector.

He said that although this is initially a voluntary redundancy scheme to improve efficiency, the firm ‘cannot rule out compulsory redundancies’.

Mr Mitchard said: ‘In terms of maritime services, 80 per cent of that is based in the Portsmouth area so the voluntary redundancy scheme is being offered out to all employees across our business and given that the majority are in Portsmouth we would expect Portsmouth to take quite a lot of that programme.’

‘We’ve been looking at the size of our operation for some time based on the forward workload so this has been some time in the planning. We’re now confident that we’ve identified the size of workforce that we need going forward to meet those operational demands and therefore it is an appropriate time to make this announcement.’

The announcement was made to staff at 10am this morning through face-to-face meetings and briefings.