Bath bombs go down a storm at new smelly shop in Southsea

FOR many companies, the first few months of business are the toughest, as they look to grow their customer base and establish themselves on the high street.

However, for the team at Amelie Rose Cosmetics, in Castle Road, Southsea, the Christmas period has allowed them to quickly assert themselves on the beauty market.

We were looking for somewhere to go for about two years, so its nice to finally have a place on the high street. Lucie A’Bear, owner

After opening on November 19, the stylish shop – which used to be the Chocolate Pot – has exploded in popularity over the festive season, and its owner is now looking forward to this year.

The company specialises in the sale of bath bombs, and face, body, bath and shower products. It sells gifts and luxury candles, and has a boutique beauty studio.

Owner and ‘mumprenuer’ Lucie A’Bear, 39, has run different businesses in the past, but says this one is special – and she has named it after her three-year-old daughter Amelie Rose.

Lucie has been a trained beauty therapist for 23 years, and is now looking to give the next generation of beauticians their break in the industry.

Her staff rotate between the shop and her spa, The Solent Medi Spa, which is also in Castle Road. This gives them hands-on retail experience as well as beauty therapy.

Lucie said: ‘It was relatively easy to set everything up because all of our products came from our spa – we just needed a place to put it all.

‘We were looking for somewhere for about two years, so it’s nice to finally have a place on the high street.

‘What makes us unique is that our products are not only 100 per cent animal friendly, but are all handmade. There will never be two things on the shelves that are identical.’

The shop at 62 Castle Road is open from 10am until 5pm Monday to Saturday and 10am until 2pm on Sundays. See amelierosecosmetics.co.uk