Beauty and fashion are to be under one roof

A NEW fashion and beauty boutique is opening – aiming to be a one-stop shop for fashionable ladies.

The store, called Round In Circles Boutique, will open in High Street, Cosham on Saturday, March 4. It has been set up by Leah Demetrious-Taylor, from Bedhampton.

Leah, 27, has been recently working at top-name brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and River Island in London, before moving back to the area to be near her family.

She said: ‘It’s always been my dream to have a shop. I left my job, moved back and it was the perfect time. I looked at the shop in Cosham and it was the first one I saw and I fell in love with it.’

The shop used to be a tax office, and Leah has big plans across both floors.

It has been closed for weeks while it undergoes a major renovation.

When it opens, there will be a nail bar, sunbed station, beauty room and a shop selling clothes, jewellery and accessories.

People are invited to the opening day, from 11am until 5pm. There will be sunbed deals, nails and beauty deals as well as deals and discounts on clothing and accessories. For more search @Roundincircles2017 on Facebook