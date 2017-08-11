Beloved Pompey pub could be demolished for flats

A BELOVED former Pompey pub could be demolished to make way for flats.

The Brewers Arms in Milton Road, Milton has been targeted by developers to be bulldozed in favour over a new three-storey block, comprising of nine flats with an additional nine parking spaces.

The future of pubs in Portsmouth is uncertain. You will always see them in big central areas such as Guildhall Walk and Fratton Road but those on street corners are unlikely to be there in the unforeseeable future. Ward councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson

Once a haven for Pompey fans on their way to Fratton Park on match days, the pub is now set for a new future.

It closed down to the public last summer, leading to an uncertain future with former owner Fuller’s believed to have sold the site in March.

Its new owner has now submitted a full planning application to the city council to demolish the building.

Ward councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson said that while the pub had faced noise complaints in the past before closure, he voiced his concerns about the future of local pubs in Portsmouth.

‘Developers will be looking at them more and more with cash in their eyes.’

The leader of Portsmouth Liberal Democrats added: ‘It will be very sad for the Pompey fans who were regulars and also those that went in during the week to see it become flats.

‘It is the sad fact that it is another one that is gone for good and it is worrying for the area as we almost lost the Milton Arms earlier this year.’

Cllr Vernon-Jackson feared that the decision to not grant Southsea’s The Eldon Arms as an asset of community value last month would serve ‘as a precedent’ to allow developers to swoop in on local pubs to buy them for housing.

Under the proposals, the flats would be made up of eight two-bedroom flats and one single-bedroom flat.

There would be a car park at the back.

Councillor Luke Stubbs, deputy leader of the city council said: ‘It is a shame that pubs are continuing to close around the city.

‘There are some that have gone because land values are such that they are worth more for housing, but others are being hit by a drop in trade.

The Tory councillor added: ‘Ultimately, the number of pubs any city can sustain comes down to how its residents are prepared to use them.’

The news comes as only on Wednesday it was revealed that Little Johnny Russell’s is set to close its doors this November.

To comment on the plans, go to ‘planning applications’ at portsmouth.gov.uk and search ‘17/01097/FUL.’