Big kitchen event looks to thank locals for support

TONIGHT, restaurateurs and chefs have been invited to celebrate the success of new business KitchenLab UK.

Founder Mat Froggatt (pictured) started trading under his enterprise six months ago, selling kitchen equipment to restaurants. The firm has attracted business from Claridges Hotel and Heston Blumenthal’s Fat Duck. It has also created three new jobs for Portsmouth residents.

The event is being held at the company’s warehouse in Hilsea.

Mat said: ‘The team has worked hard to build a solid foundation for the business. We didn’t think that we’d get this far so early on. Tonight is about thanking industry colleagues.’