Bikers urged to come out for Horndean tyre firm’s fundraiser

A HORNDEAN tyre business is preparing to host a fundraiser of the two-wheeled kind.

Tony Broome and Sandy Parkinson are organising Ride Out For Life in aid of Cancer Research UK. The event is at Horndean Tyres on Sunday and bikers from across the region are being invited to take part.

Tony Broome from Shoefix in Cosham has been fundraising for Cancer Research UK with Sandy for several years and is a scooterist himself.

He said: ‘We are always trying to find new ideas for the charity so this year we had the idea of organising an event to involve the biking community. Everyone likes to go out for a ride on a Sunday, meet up with their friends, have a cup of tea and ride home again. So on May 7, we’re asking people to come to us, pay £2 to park up, have a cuppa and a bite to eat, buy some raffle tickets, listen to some music and enjoy the atmosphere.’

The event is taking place between 10am and 4pm at Horndean Tyres, at Westfield Industrial Estate.