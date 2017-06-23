Birthday celebration for Whiteley communications firm

COMMUNICATIONS specialist Onecom has thrown a 15th birthday celebration, using the opportunity to introduce new employee benefits with a focus on wellbeing.

More than 400 staff working at the company’s Whiteley campus and 11 regional offices were treated to birthday cake and coffee.

At the event, Onecom’s chief executive Darren Ridge officially launched Onecom Employee Plus.

Aaron Brown, chief operating officer at Onecom, said: ‘The last 15 years have flown by, and during that time much has changed. However, one thing that has been consistent is our success.’