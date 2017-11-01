Biscuit lover stunned to find plain digestive in milk chocolate pack

Have your say

A biscuit lover was stunned after opening up a packet of chocolate digestives - and finding a plain one inside.

James Leslie, 32, bought a packet of McVitie’s Milk Chocolate biscuits from a shop near his house in Titchfield Common on Monday, but had a surprise when he got home and ripped open the packaging.

The charity worker started picking out the chocolate biscuits, but discovered a single plain one tucked inside the wrapping.

He said: ‘I was quite surprised. It’s the last thing you expect to see.

‘I wondered if it was a Willy Wonka kind of thing and I’d won a tour of the McVitie’s factory.’

James said he had heard about previous cases where rogue biscuits had been found in packets.

He added: ‘I have heard of some people getting lucky by getting plain biscuits with a chocolate one, but this was the opposite.

‘I actually saw a programme about it last week where they showed how much vetting is done on the biscuits.

‘I’m dumbfounded. I sent McVitie’s an email and I’m waiting for a response. I imagine they’d do an investigation to find out what happened.’

But despite the suprising find, James said he would not be put off buying the same brand in the future.

He said: ‘It definitely hasn’t put me off buying biscuits for life.

‘I said that the brand is definitely up there with my favourites. I’ll still eat a digestive at my mums and dads.’

A McVitie’s spokeswoman confirmed the company had received a complaint from James about the biscuits.

