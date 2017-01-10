Boat show wows crowds with new products and stars

FIFTY businesses from Hampshire are among over 300 exhibitors at the 2017 London Boat Show.

The show – which features Vetus, Marathon Leisure, Tall Ships Youth Trust, Landau UK, Walcon Marine, Churchouse Boats, Hobo Yachting, Inspiration Marine Group, Key Yachting, Port Solent’s Marine Super Store plus more – opened on Friday.

Visitors were wowed with celebrity appearances, live entertainment and more than 100 debut products and boats.

Award-winning British actress, Joanna Lumley OBE, delighted the crowds when she opened the Sunseeker International stand.

She said: ‘I think we all have a natural affinity with the sea and for exploration. I really believe that whoever gets on a boat has the spirit of adventure within them.’

Across the course of the show,there will be world and European launches including World debuts of the Sunseeker 68 Sport Yacht and Manhattan 66, Bavaria R40 Coupe, Cobra Ribs 7.2 and 9.5, Excel Virago Yacht Tenders, Grandezza 25 S, Princess S60 and Spearfish 15 Inflatable Motor Canoe.

There will also be a watersports park, giving visitors the chance to try out some of the very latest watersports trends, including kayaking, water zorbing and Stand Up Paddleboarding.

Murray Ellis, British Marine’s chief officer of boat shows said: ‘We’ve witnessed a great start to the 2017 London Boat Show and have a fantastic line-up of events taking place.

‘With over 100 boats and products making their debuts at this year’s show coupled with some brilliant activities for all the family in one of the World’s most iconic capital cities, the show is one not to be missed.’

The show runs until Sunday, January 15. For more go to londonboatshow.com