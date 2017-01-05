Boat supplier marks 60 years

SIXTY years in business have been marked at a company that makes cathodic protection systems for leisure and commercial boats.

MGDuff, in Chichester, was established in 1956 as a partnership by Merlin Graham ‘Chunky’ Duff, a yacht surveyor and naval architect, and Ivan Graham, a Royal Navy engineering officer.

Originally providing yacht surveys, compass adjustment and advising on the prevention of decay, the firm began researching how metal-hulled boats and ships could be better protected from corrosion using sacrificial anodes.

It went on to lead the way in cathodic protection, the preferred method of corrosion control in the marine industry.

Andrew Seabrook, who took over as managing director in 1992, said: ‘The name MGDuff is synonymous with quality, trust and longevity.

‘Keeping things going is very much at the heart of what MGDuff is about.’