Bowling gets a makeover

A BOWLING alley will be officially relaunched with a new look later this month.

The Hollywood Bowl at Gunwharf Quays has undergone a £750,000 refurbishment.

The redesign has seen the bowling centre undergo a rebrand and refurb to include a new Hollywood Diner, serving gourmet dogs and burgers, shakes and desserts.

There is also a new American-style bar, four new VIP lanes, and a transformed amusement area.

Reece Badger, general manager, said: ‘We’re incredibly excited about the transformation that is taking place and can’t wait to bring the full Hollywood Bowl experience to both new and existing Portsmouth customers.’

An official opening is due to take place on Thursday, May 18, from 7pm.