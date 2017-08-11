Breakfast event raises £2,400 for youth charity

AFTER months of planning, a local business networking group has raised more than £2,400 for charity.

The Portsmouth Business Exchange organised an open networking breakfast on August 9, and members of the PBE team have spoken of their joy after the event.

Held in The Port House, Port Solent, the event was organised to raise money for the firm’s chosen charity Music Fusion.

More than 60 people from 52 different business attended the networking session which offered a full English breakfast, a raffle and a secret auction of donated prizes. All of the proceeds went directly to Music Fusion.

During the event a short video was shown to raise awareness for Music Fusion, featuring testimonials from some of the young, local people helped by the charity.

Based in the Spring Arts and Heritage Centre in Havant, the organisation helps to support young people throughout the region by engaging them through music and providing a space for them to learn transferable skills while boosting their confidence and self-esteem.

The event also featured live performances from Syanne Hilton, Robyn Collett and Eleanor Gladman, acts who are currently working with the charity to record their own soundtracks.

Mel Gregory of Solved FM Limited is chair of PBE.

Mel said: ‘When Jinx, who runs Music Fusion, told us that owing to funding cuts some of the music sessions over the summer will have to close, we decided we should do something about it.’

Jinx Prowse of Music Fusion said: ‘PBE has been a tremendous support to us over the past year and I would like to thank them all for their continued support.

‘We raised a staggering £2,400 with more offers of help and support as well which was truly amazing.’