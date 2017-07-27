brewery to bring dinosaurs and pirates to hms warrior to mark year anniversary

PIRATES are taking over HMS Warrior this month as the owners of Staggeringly Good brewery celebrate their year anniversary with a bang.

On Saturday, Staggeringly Good’s owners Joe Ross, John Chapman and Russ Cox will be hosting a pirate and beer-themed festival for 450 guests dubbed ‘Warriorfest’.

The business began just over a year ago after the trio supplied their home brew to a stag party held along the Jurassic Coast.

The group realised that they were onto something and began thinking bigger, renting out the unit which soon became their brewery and bar.

The team will celebrate their first anniversary with this event after almost six months of preparation.

Joe explained: ‘We’re renting HMS Warrior to hold a pirate and dinosaur-themed beer festival.

‘We’ve already sold out all 450 tickets. We’re really excited about it because The Warrior is a jewel in the Portsmouth crown. We’ll even be cooking food for the event in the ship’s galley.’

The group are clear that although they will be celebrating, this won’t be an excuse to get ‘trashed on a ship’.

The trio want to offer a beer sampling experience for enthusiasts and are pulling in well-loved beer brands from across the UK including Cloud Beer Company and Brighton Beer. Joe continued: ‘It will be a real experience. All of the staff working the event are well-clued up on beer.’

‘There will also be live music from great local bands - my partner is lead singer in one of them and she’s eight months pregnant! So it should be pretty interesting.’