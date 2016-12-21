Brexit minister speaks to owners of Havant firms

A BREXIT minister has backed Havant’s economy on a visit to a technology park.

Robin Walker MP, minister at the new Department for Exiting the European Union, spoke at a meeting of business leaders at Langstone Technology Park organised by Havant MP Alan Mak.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to leaving the European Union following the referendum result, and answered questions during a round-table discussion.

Mr Mak said he invited the minister to Havant so he could hear about how the Brexit decision was affecting firms.

Mr Mak said: ‘Supporting our local economy to sustain prosperity is my top priority as local MP.

‘Brexit is a business issue not just a political process, so I wanted to ensure the views of Havant’s business leaders are heard by ministers.

‘That’s why I secured a visit by Brexit minister Robin Walker so he could see first-hand our thriving business community.

‘The government is determined to deliver Brexit and I am confident our local economy is strong enough to overcome any uncertainty caused by the referendum result.’

Mr Walker said he was pleased to hear the views of business owners and said he will take them on board as the government finalises its Brexit negotiating strategy.

He added: ‘Brexit means Brexit and we are going to make a success of it.

‘The prime minister and the government will provide strong leadership as Britain begins negotiations to leave the European Union and forge a new role for ourselves in the world.’

Gary Medlow, the managing director of facilities management business Fasset, who attended the meeting said: ‘Robin Walker talked openly about the Brexit vote, what it now means for the UK, and the timetable for exit.’

Other business leaders at the meeting included Chris Snell, managing director of the Tournerbury Woods wedding venue on Hayling Island, and representatives from L&S Waste, Lockheed Martin, the Langstone Hotel, and marine parts business Lewmar.