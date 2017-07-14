Brexit survey says most SMEs voted to remain

A survey conducted by small business lender Liberis has asked over 500 UK small business owners how they voted in the 2016 EU Referendum.

Results found that the triggering of Article 50 has had a negative impact on 41 per cent of businesses.

Product sourcing and service-related businesses have been hit hardest with 27 per cent citing they had experienced a struggle since the result.

Around 62 per cent of British SMEs voted to remain in the EU with IT, online and marketing sectors making up the majority of this total.

Of all of the sectors surveyed, the retail sector appeared to support the leave vote the most at 17 per cent.

The highest earning businesses with an annual turnover of £1m voted to leave the EU more than any other at 30 per cent.

Businesses who trade in importing and exporting appeared to be split on how the outcome would affect their ease of sourcing products or materials at a reasonable cost but 52 per cent of people surveyed assumed that they would experience a negative impact.