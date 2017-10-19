Brexit trade fears to be raised at MP lunch

FEARS over dropping export trade and the impact of Brexit on business in the UK will be the main talking point at a working lunch with an MP.

Fareham politician Suella Fernandes is hosting her ‘exporting lunch’ next month.

Organised by the Solent Businesses Forum – a group managed by the MP – the event will give businesses a chance to talk about exporting after Brexit and how trading will change after Britain leaves the EU.

It comes after fresh figures revealed a drop in national goods export volumes of 4.9 per cent in June – the biggest monthly fall since the referendum in June, 2016.

The lunch’s focus will be on the impact on businesses in Fareham and Hampshire.

Ms Fernandes said it would be a ‘great opportunity for businesses’, adding: ‘I hope as many local businesses as possible will be able to join me for our exporting lunch.’

The event is being staged on Friday, November 17.

It will be held in Fareham – the exact location is being announced later.

To find out more on the working lunch, email suella@suellafernandes.com.

