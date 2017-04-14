Brits are mugs when it comes to coffee and think types are regions

Brits are real mugs when it comes to COFFEE, according to new research.

A quarter of people believe that Americano, Espresso and Decaf are the names of bean-growing regions.

And one in ten even thinks the beans are grown in the UK, according to a survey of 2,000 UK adults by Co-op.

That’s despite a fifth of us claiming to be coffee ‘snobs’.

The poll reveals the gap is closing between our hot drink preferences with coffee less than 2% behind tea as the UK’s favourite cuppa.

Four out of ten said they would even take their beloved coffee machine on holiday with them if they could.

Co-op’s Coffee Buyer Michelle Wilkinson said: “Co-op customers do show a real passion for coffee but there is evidence of gaps in knowledge.”

One in four people make the error of pronouncing Espresso with a non-existent ‘x’.

And although a quarter of Londoners pride themselves on being coffee experts, a third of them can’t master the correct pronunciation.

Regionally the strongest coffee preference can be found in Northern Ireland where overall coffee knowledge peaks and almost a quarter pride themselves on their coffee know-how. While the Welsh admit to being no experts on coffee but like a strong cuppa and two thirds reckon they can taste the difference between instant and filtered.