Builders bake off event hits staff’s sweet spot

STAFF at Covers were having their cake and eating it last week as they took part in the timber and builders’ merchants charity Builders’ Bake Off event.

Employees put their baking skills to the test in a bid to win the title of Best Builders’ Bake Off 2017, which was judged by local celebrity Dawn Gracie.

After the vintage entertainer and singer had announced the winner, all cakes were sold in aid of Covers Help for Hospice week. The amount of money raised proved to be the icing on top of a very successful bake day.

Staff at the Chichester depot were tasked with creating all types of weird and wonderful cakes, but it was Trish Aylmore who came up trumps with her chocolate sponge topped with a double cream, white chocolate and cream cheese icing and edible butterflies. Proceeds from the competition will go towards the firms fundraising target of over £30,000, which will then be divided between 11 hospices.

Chairman at Covers Rupert Green said: ‘We had dozens of entries so it was certainly a tough competition! Congratulations to all our winning bakers and thank you to everyone who supported us and helped to raise vital funds for these exceptional charities.’